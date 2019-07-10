Twitch Sells Out Prime Day Event Hosts Revealed

It was recently revealed that Twitch was going to be hosting their own Prime Day event during Amazon’s annual savings extravaganza. Twitch Sells Out will consist of two 12-hour livestreams where several streamers will be showcasing deals on some of the hottest gaming accessories, kitchenware, electronics, and more. Now that we are less than a week away from the big event, Twitch has officially announced who the streamers are that will be performing hosting duties during the show, and there are quite a few well-known people in the lineup.

As can be seen in the video below, there are going to be a host of popular streamers that will be showcasing all of the glorious deals throughout Amazon Prime Day. Big names such as TimTheTatman, CouRageJD, AnneMunition, AvaGG, Grimmmz, Pokimane, and many more are included in the lineup. Check out the latest trailer below to see if some of your favorite streamers are involved with the Twitch Sells Out event.

“To get in on all the incredible deals, you’ll need to have Prime, so make sure you’re all signed up or take a free trial before the big day so you don’t miss any of the featured sales,” the blog post reads. “Some of them will only be available for a limited time, so if you’re busy signing up you may miss out. And don’t forget, you’ll also get a free channel subscription plus tons of other Twitch and Amazon benefits when you sign up.”



In addition to all of the deals that will be going on during the event, the streamers will “also dive into previously unseen demos and gameplay of some of the most anticipated releases of the year,” reads the post. “And you can buy or pre-order it all instantly on stream. We’ll even shine the spotlight on some of Prime Day’s more…unusual items for sale. You’ll just have to tune in to see what we mean.”

Twitch Sells Out will take place on July 15th and 16th, with a 12-hour stream running from 10 am – 10 pm PT on each day. Streamers who wish to co-stream may do so as well as take advantage of the Blacksmith Extension to earn a bit of revenue from anything anyone in chat purchases.

