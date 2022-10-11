Streamer Breaks Back in TwitchCon Foam Pit Accident

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik broke her back over the weekend during an incident that took place at TwitchCon. Chechik performed an impressive jump into a foam pit at the Lenovo Legion booth, but after her landing it was clear that she was in immense pain. The streamer took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that she was going in for surgery to have a meter rod put in for support. In another Tweet, Chechik questioned why Lenovo Legion encouraged people to jump into the pit "knowing they had the rhinestone pad at the bottom."

The incident was livestreamed on Twitch by Lenovo Legion, and video was captured by streamer Jake Lucky. The video can be found embedded below, but readers should be aware that it might be hard to watch.

Probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has confirmed broken her back in two separate places following this jump at TwitchCon pic.twitter.com/QdojGn5UtG — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 9, 2022

Lenovo Legion has received a lot of negative feedback for the foam pit across social media, and many fans of Chechik have also taken issue with its commentators, who seemed to make light of her injuries during the stream. It goes without saying that the commentators were likely unaware of the severity of Chechik's injuries, and the comments certainly look worse in retrospect. According to a statement Lenovo provided to Kotaku, the foam pit was apparently closed for the remainder of TwitchCon, which ended on October 9th. While that may have prevented any further injuries, it certainly doesn't help people like Chechik or others that were injured during the event.

In addition to Chechik, streamer LochVaness dislocated her knee and sprained her ankle after jumping into the pit. From both videos, it appears that the pit was pretty shallow, which may have played a part in their injuries. Chechik has already discussed pursuing legal action for her injuries. When a Twitter user raised the possibility, Chechik agreed, stating that the company "should hv done better before someone got hurt in the first place." At this time, it's unclear if Chechik plans on filing a lawsuit against Twitch or Lenovo (or both) for her injuries.

[H/T: Polygon]