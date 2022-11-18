Twitter Users Are Having Fun as Company Reportedly Faces Shutdown

Twitter users are in a state of panic as the platform appears to be hurdling towards its imminent demise. Yes, it seems the time may have finally arrived. Earlier this year, Elon Musk announced he'd be buying Twitter for over $40 billion, way over its valuation. Many expressed skepticism, some wanted to see what Musk could do with the platform. It was a controversial topic and one that only grew more uncertain as time went on due to legal drama and public tomfoolery from the billionaire. Musk took full ownership in October and it has been one heck of a show ever since. Advertisers have fled the platform, Twitter users started impersonating brands, Musk fired half of the company, and made changes that employees suggested would actively hurt the site in the long term, and much more. It's been a ride!

That ride may be coming to an end, however. Reports are coming in that Elon Musk has revoked employee badge access and temporarily closed down Twitter's offices after giving employees an ultimatum: Commit to working long hours and crunching at Twitter for the foreseeable future or resign and gain three month's of severance. Tech reporter Kylie Robertson reported that roughly 75% of employees took the severance package. She also noted that a large chunk of the remaining employees are those on work visas, putting them in a tricky situation. Platformer editor Zoe Schiffer reported that Musk and execs are worried that employees will attempt to sabotage Twitter, prompting them to lock everything down until November 21st. With that said, Twitter users are having a ball as they prepare for the site to go down in flames.

Twitter users are telling their followers where they can find them or to just, let them vanish form the internet if the ship goes down. Some are more hopeful about the platform's future, thinking it may go down for a bit, but could return. Either way, it sounds like people are preparing for the end as the signs of Twitter's demise continue to increase.

