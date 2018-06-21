Twitter Reveals Most Popular E3 2018 Games and Topics

E3 2018 sure did generate some strong social media traffic. And to prove just how powerful it was, Twitter has posted a new blog discussing the most popular trends and companies during the event.

“Gamers around the world were glued to Twitter last week to hear and talk about the breaking announcements, trailers, and gameplay reveals coming from the annual E3 expo in Los Angeles. No matter what games were announced, or what tournaments were happening, people came to Twitter to talk about it!” the company noted.

It then went on to say, “Gaming conversation was fast and furious on Twitter. There was a 94% increase in overall gaming conversation during E3 compared to the previous week on Twitter.

“And there were nearly 15 million #E3 related Tweets last week. The highest spike in E3 conversation came during the Nintendo Direct press conference between 9-10 AM ET on June 12 with 890K Tweets.”

There were many countries that took part in tweeting but the United States took a first place spot, followed by Japan in second and the United Kingdom in third. Rounding out the list were Spain and France in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

As far as what got tweeted out the most during the show, Nintendo took a first place victory, just narrowly beating out Xbox in second place. Super Smash Bros. had a third place spot with the reveal of the Ultimate game for Nintendo Switch, while Fallout and PlayStation rounded out the top five. You can find the full top ten list below:

Nintendo (@Nintendo) Xbox (@Xbox) Super Smash Bros. (#SuperSmashBros) Fallout (@Fallout) Playstation (@PlayStation) Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) Death Stranding (#DEATHSTRANDING) Fortnite (@FortniteGame)

As far as the game announcements that got the most traffic, Super Smash Bros. won out yet again, followed by Kingdom Hearts III and Fallout 76.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kingdom Hearts III Fallout 76 The Last of Us 2 Death Stranding

Finally, with the moments that generated the most popularity on Twitter, here were the three key ones for Twitter:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate release date is announced Ridley announced as newest character added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Elder Scrolls VI trailer is revealed at @Bethesda press conference

The company also pointed out Fortnite‘s success from the event. “@FortniteGame was among the early winners of last week’s event. The Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am Tournament generated 250K Tweets during #E3,” it said.

You can find more stats about the event over at the Twitter blog.

Let’s do it again next year, yeah?