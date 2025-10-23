Long-Awaited Sequel to 1993 Sega Game Releases Today

A long-awaited sequel to a 1993 Sega game was just released today, 32 years later. The game in question technically debuted all the way back in 1989, but this was only in Arcades. Four years later, it came to the Sega Mega-CD in 1993. Then it came to the PS1 two years after this, in 1995, before its final release in 1996 on the Sega Saturn. All of these releases were limited to Japan, though, so those in the West never got to play the game in question unless they imported it. Its sequel is a global release, though.

More specifically, those on PC and Nintendo Switch can now buy and download retro shoot ’em up Night Striker Gear for $18.99. The new release comes not the way of Sega, though, but M2. Right now, there is no word on whether or not the retro sequel is going to come to PlayStation platforms or Xbox Platforms. Meanwhile, there is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version, but it is playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatibility.

Original vs New

The original Night Striker was also not developed by Sega, but Taito, a studio that would go on to be purchased and absorbed by Square Enix. Inspired by a mixture of Sega classics like Out Run and Space Harrier, Night Striker is a shoot ’em up that received a somewhat mixed reception when it originally hit decades ago, making this sequel a bit surprising. Not only was it far from the best Arcade or Sega Mega-CD game, but it was never released outside of Japan, so it is unclear how much of a global audience there is for it.

As for the sequel, it looks like a modern take on its very retro predecessor. In the game, you play as a member of the United Nations Special Tactical Action Force, a Night Striker, tasked with saving guests of the Lotus Raai resort complex and theme park after a conspiracy threatens the resort and everyone in it. To do this, you will be relying on your handy hovercar, the INTER-GRAY.

If this Sega nostalgia doesn’t do it for you, it’s not the only Sega nostalgia on tap this week. Tomorrow, October 24, a remake of a classic 1999 Sega Dreamcast game is set to release on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

