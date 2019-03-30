Ubisoft’s ‘Anno 1800’ Will Launch on the Epic Games Store

Ubisoft has announced its plans to make the strategy game Anno 1800 available exclusively through the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store on the day the game launches and afterwards. This means it won’t be available through Steam after it releases on April 16th, but those who want to buy it on that platform can do so by pre-ordering it now with those pre-orders live until the game releases. Regardless of the launcher they use, all Anno 1800 players on the PC platform will be able to play with one another.

The announcement regarding the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store exclusivity was shared by Ubisoft on Friday to confirm the publisher’s intentions with Anno 1800 while citing the “successful launch of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.” Ubisoft previously released the loot-based game through Epic Games’ storefront as well as the Ubisoft Store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ubisoft’s announcement said the game’s open beta that runs from April 12th to April 14th will be playable through either Uplay or the Epic Games Store, and while pre-orders on Steam will be honored, the other two stores will be the only places to get it post-launch.

“Once the game has been released on April 16, 2019, Anno 1800 will only be available digitally on the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games store,” Ubisoft’s announcement said. “Pre-orders on Steam can be made until the release of the game. Everyone who pre-ordered Anno 1800 on Steam will be able to play the game upon release and will automatically get all future updates and content.”

An FAQ explained how the game’s release will work with Steam and said people on Valve’s platform will have the same experience as those on the Epic Games Store and Uplay.

Valve shared a similar announcement on the game’s Steam page about the exclusivity and said the game will be discontinued on Steam following “a publisher decision to make the game exclusive to another PC store.” It went on to say Steam users will still receive updates and DLC and apologized to Steam users.

“We apologize to Steam customers that were expecting it to be available for sale after the April 16th release date,” Valve’s announcement said.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!