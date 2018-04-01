Ubisoft’s Call of Juarez Games Mysteriously Delisted From Digital Stores

UPDATE: It appears that Call of Juarez: The Cartel, the company’s previous game in the series, has been delisted as well. It looks like the license as a whole may have expired, thus explaining why the games have been pulled.

ORIGINAL STORY: We’re seeing more of a common practice these days in which games that have been out for several years and tied to a license end up getting delisted, either because of the expiring of a license, or some other technical reason. This time around, it’s Call of Juarez: Gunslinger‘s turn.

Ubisoft released the Western-themed first-person shooter back in 2013 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC, putting players in the shoes of a vengeful cowboy who challenges a number of legends, on all while trying to stay in one piece.

Today, our Twitter friend Wario 64 noted that the game is no longer available for digital purchase on Steam, Xbox 360/One and PlayStation 3, and even provided a pic of what happens when you go the Xbox 360 Gunslinger product page. There’s still a demo for the game available for download, but when you try to get the full game, it’s no bueno.

The publisher hasn’t provided a reason in regards to the delisting, but it could very well be an expired license, or perhaps Ubisoft is prepping an HD re-release of some sort, and doing away with the old version. We’ve sent off an email to them either way, and we’ll let you know if they say anything regarding the matter.

However, if you’re still curious about checking the game out, and haven’t bought it just yet, there are still a couple of options available, though they likely won’t last.

First up, Amazon has the digital version of the game on sale for PlayStation 3, going for $14.99. That’s more expensive than its usual price, but if you want the game for that system, it’s pretty much your only option at this point.

Likewise, you can also get the PC version of Gunslinger through Ubisoft’s own Uplay store, but you’ll need to sign up for an account before you make the purchase. It too is selling for $14.99, and is likely to be delisted at any given minute. So if you want to the game, your best bet is to jump quickly.

Sadly, there doesn’t appear to be any option available for buying the game on Xbox One or Xbox 360 at this point, but we’ll let you know if we see anything.

If you’ve got Gunslinger, though, jump in and enjoy. It’s a rootin’ tootin’ good time.