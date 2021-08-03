Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

✖

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.

If you don't follow the official Far Cry Twitter account, Far Cry 5 is being made free-to-play, but not permanently. Rather, the game will be free-to-play to everyone on the aforementioned platforms from August 5 to August 8. And to accompany this the game is 85 percent off in case you want to buy it outright and continue after these dates. That said, and as noted, three days is plenty of time to beat Far Cry 5, which is 18 to 30 hours depending on your playstyle or 44 hours max if you're going for a completionist route.

Ubisoft doesn't disclose the motivation behind this promotion, but it likely has to do with the somewhat imminent release of Far Cry 6, which is due on October 7 of this year. The two games aren't related, but obviously playing Far Cry 5 could and will whet the appetite of many for playing the follow-up.

August 5th - 8th is your chance to play Far Cry 5 for free! Jump into Hope County solo or with co-op and take down a doomsday cult to bring back peace to the region. Want to play longer? Pick up the game for up to 85% off! — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) August 3, 2021

For those that don't know: despite not impressing critics like Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 3, Far Cry 5 was a huge success for Ubisoft. Not only is it the best-selling entry in the series, but the best-selling Ubisoft game of the last generation, likely due to the controversy surrounding its release.

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including the latest on Ubisoft and Far Cry -- click here or continue to the relevant and recent links right below: