New Deal Let’s You Get the Best Ubisoft Games for $1

A new deal let’s you get some of the best Ubisoft games from series such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, South Park, Prince of Persia, and Ghost Recon for just $1. And this offer is available to all users on all modern platforms other than Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. That said, those on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X looking to take advantage of this offer only have until August 7 to do so. After this, the deal will expire.

The new, limited-time deal is specifically for a Ubisoft+ subscription, which comes with access to the Classics Catalog, which is complete with over 50 Ubisoft games. These games include some of the best Ubisoft games from the past, such as Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Far Cry 3, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and Rayman Legends. It also includes newer releases as well, such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Skull and Bones.

The full catalog includes: Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Revelations, Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed IV Freedom Cry, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Rogue, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles, Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Classic Edition, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Far Cry 5, Far Cry 6, Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry Primal, For Honor , Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Hungry Shark World, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Monopoly, OddBallers, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

The list continues: Rabbids, Rainbow Six Siege, Rayman Legends, Riders Republic, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition, Skull and Bones, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Steep, The Crew, The Crew 2, The Division, The Division 2, Valiant Hearts,, The Settlers: New Allies, Rainbow Six Extraction, Trackmania Turbo, Trials Fusion, Trials of the Blood Dragon, Trials Rising, UNO, Watch Dogs, Watch Dogs 2, Watch Dogs Legion, and Zombi.

Normally, a Ubisoft+ subscription is not $1 a month, but Ubisoft is running a new special promotion until August 7 in a bid to get new subscribers through the door. After the promotional one-month subscription ends, the subscription will renew at $7.99.

For those that do not know, Ubisoft+ is a subscription service similar to EA Play, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus, and other subscription services in the gaming space. It allows unlimited access to a library of games, its games, for a monthly fee. Unfortunately, it is not the entire Ubisoft library nor are brand new releases added when they launch. And of course, when your subscription lapses you will lose access to every game downloaded for free with it.

