Ubisoft Game Hit With Massive 98% Discount Ahead of New Update

Ubisoft has marked down a popular racing game from its catalog by a staggering 98% across all platforms for a limited time. To this point in 2024, Ubisoft has already released a slew of titles that include Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Skull and Bones, and the recent Star Wars Outlaws. And while it would be fantastic to see the publisher so drastically cut the price of any of these games, it has instead opted to knock $49 off of the cost of The Crew 2.

From now until September 23rd, The Crew 2 has been made available at a staggering price of only $1. This represents a 98% discount on the racing title which has typically continued to retail for $50. Best of all, this sale isn't isolated to a single platform and has instead taken hold on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Marketplace, and Steam for PC. By all accounts, this is the lowest price that the game has ever been made available for since launching in 2018.

As for the reason why The Crew 2 has been marked down in this manner, it's as a way of Ubisoft making clear to the game's community that it intends to support it for the long haul. In a recent message from Ubisoft, the publisher said that it has seen some players express fears of The Crew 2 being shut down in the future. Rather than this happening, Ubisoft says its making a "commitment to the future" of both The Crew 2 and its sequel, The Crew Motorfest. This will eventually culminate in a new offline mode being added to both titles via an upcoming update. Details on the release timing for this patch have yet to come about, though.

If you're interested in snagging The Crew 2 for $1 and would like to learn more about the game, you can check out its official trailer and description below.

"Get ready for a high-speed trip across the USA and enjoy one of the most complete open-world action driving experiences ever created. With dozens of new game modes, tracks, vehicles, events, and more added every season, The Crew 2 has all you need for an unforgettable ride.

Take on the American motorsports scene, discover exhilarating landscapes and pick your favorite vehicles among hundreds. Experience the thrill and excitement of competing across the USA as you test your skills in a wide range of disciplines. Record every heart-pounding moment and share them with the push of a button – fame is yours to take! Play with up to seven friends online."