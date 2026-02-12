New Mortal Kombat 2 Trailer Will Put Fans Into the Franchise After Three Decades

Gaming fans are hyped for 2026 movies, as two iconic fighting games will be getting major new blockbuster film adaptations. Capcom and Legendary Pictures are teaming up for a brand new take on a Street Fighter movie, while Warner Bros., New Line, and Atomic Monster are combining forces for the sequel film, Mortal Kombat II.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, we’ve seen plenty of behind-the-scenes looks at Mortal Kombat II, as well as a stylish rollout of teaser trailers, but the official full trailer has yet to drop. We already know that Mortal Kombat II‘s trailer will premiere on February 25th – now, fans can win the chance to actually introduce that trailer to the world!

One Mortal Kombat II Fan Can Be In The Trailer!

LET’S HEAR IT! Share your best “GET OVER HERE” or “FINISH HIM” and use #MortalKombatKall. You may just introduce the new Mortal Kombat II trailer on 2/25 at #IGNFanFest. pic.twitter.com/JfzhlzBmVr — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 11, 2026

As the promotional tweet reads: “LET’S HEAR IT! Share your best “GET OVER HERE” or “FINISH HIM” and use #MortalKombatKall. You may just introduce the new Mortal Kombat II trailer on 2/25 at #IGNFanFest.”

The promotional contest is smart, as it will get fans to amplify Mortal Kombat II‘s social media buzz – hopefully up to the trending levels the studio wants to see just before a major trailer launch. The prize (a lucky fan getting to introduce the trailer) doesn’t actually threaten the trailer’s performance in any way, but will definitely give that fan an experience they’ll be happy to re-share within their social circles. If the promotional campaign gets enough traction, it’s an easy trick reuse when marketing future projects that have niche genre appeal.

Mortal Kombat II will star Karl Urban (The Boys) as actor Johnny Cage, who is pulled into the deadly tournament to defend Earthrealm from the hellish Outworld and its evil warriors, led by the warlord Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford). The cast of the sequel is expanding significantly, with fan-favorites MK characters like Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), Jade (Tati Gabrielle), and Quan Chi (Damon Herriman) joining the movie series. Returning actors include Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Joe Taslim as Noob Saiboot (instead of his previous Sub-Zero role), Max Huang as Kung Lao, and more.

Mortal Kombat II has a release date of April 23rd. It is “Rated R for strong bloody violence and gore, and language.” Come discuss with us on the ComicBook Forum!