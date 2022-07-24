Ubisoft Reportedly Planning to Already Cancel New Multiplayer Game

Ubisoft is reportedly planning to already cancel a multiplayer game that the publisher only released a little under two months ago. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Roller Champions, which is a 3v3 sports-centric multiplayer title. And while the release of Roller Champions is something that was a long time coming given that it was first announced back in 2019, it sounds like Ubisoft is already giving up on the project.

According to video game reporter and insider Jeff Grubb, Ubisoft is planning to formally cancel Roller Champions after the game's third season comes to a close. Grubb divulged this information in the latest episode of The XboxEra Podcast. Although Ubisoft has yet to verify that this information is true, it wouldn't be too shocking given that the game hasn't garnered much of a player base since its launch.

As mentioned, Roller Champions was first unveiled by Ubisoft all the way back at E3 2019 and was accompanied by a pre-alpha demo that players could try. From there, Ubisoft originally intended to release Roller Champions in 2021 but the game ended up getting pushed back to a later date. Finally, in late May 2022, Roller Champions arrived as a free-to-play title for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, although there was little celebration or acknowledgment from Ubisoft with its release. The game also came to Nintendo Switch the following month, but clearly, it hasn't been able to grab many players across all of its platforms.

Assuming that this report is true, it stands to reason that we could hear more from Ubisoft in the near future regarding the status of Roller Champions. If the game does end up getting scrapped, though, it would join the likes of numerous other recent projects that have been canceled by Ubisoft. While pillar franchises like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry continue to be quite successful for Ubisoft, the company has had great difficulty in recent years when it comes to its experimental titles like Roller Champions. Clearly, the longtime gaming company is starting to rethink how it approaches these games, which means that we could see fewer free-to-play multiplayer titles from Ubisoft moving forward.

Are you surprised to hear that Ubisoft is looking to cut ties with Roller Champions already? And is this a game that you've even given a shot for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.