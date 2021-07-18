Ubisoft Announces New Tom Clancy Game Reveal

✖

Ubisoft has announced that it's gearing up to reveal an all-new game associated with its popular Tom Clancy brand. Specifically, this reveal is set to transpire in a little more than 24-hours and will occur on July 19. And while Ubisoft itself hasn't given any further teases as to what this game might be, previous rumors have already given us an idea of what to expect.

Over on social media today, Ubisoft dropped this surprising announcement somewhat out of nowhere. The publisher confirmed that it's going to be revealing this new Tom Clancy title beginning tomorrow at 11:00am PDT/2:00pm EDT. "Tomorrow, things are going to get wild," Ubisoft said in the tweet associated with this announcement. In addition, it also showed off a brief video featuring the Tom Clancy logo.

Tomorrow, things are going to get wild 🎉 Tune in at 11AM PT / 8PM CEST for the worldwide reveal of a brand-new game in the Tom Clancy’s universe. — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 18, 2021

Ahead of this reveal, video game publication IGN actually showed off a glimpse of what this game will be. Although there's not a whole lot to see, the title is clearly going to be a first-person shooter of the multiplayer variety. This brief gameplay footage of the game in question can be found in the tweet right here:

Get a quick taste of a brand-new Ubisoft game right here, right now! We had a chance to see what it looks like up close, and we can’t wait to tell you more. Keep an eye out on @Ubisoft tomorrow, July 19 at 11:15am PT for the full reveal. pic.twitter.com/nZkZB8kKNf — IGN (@IGN) July 18, 2021

While this announcement might seem like it is coming out of left field, as mentioned, we've actually heard rumors about a new Ubisoft game of this type for a bit now. Apparently, the project is going to be called Battlecat and will be an amalgamation of many of Ubisoft's Tom Clancy-branded titles. This means that it could have elements of Splinter Cell, The Division, and Ghost Recon all baked-in in some fashion. How this will actually work in-game remains to be seen, but we clearly don't have to wait much longer to find out.

Of course, once Ubisoft fully reveals this new project tomorrow, we'll be sure to bring you all of the latest news related to it at that time. Until then, be sure to keep following our coverage here at ComicBook.com.