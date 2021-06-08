Leaked Ubisoft Game "BattleCat" Will Combine Splinter Cell, The Division, and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

✖

A new Ubisoft project codenamed "BattleCat" has leaked online ahead of an official announcement. Apparently, the upcoming game is a first-person shooter coming to PC and consoles (though platforms have not been revealed at this time). Interestingly enough, the project will apparently be a mash-up of three of Ubisoft's Tom Clancy franchises: Splinter Cell, The Division, and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. The game's existence was revealed through images shared by Twitter user @DataCluster0, which have since been removed. The authenticity of the leaked images was confirmed by Video Games Chronicle, so it seems that this project is very much an authentic one!

Fans have been hoping to see the Splinter Cell franchise resurrected in some capacity, but it remains to be seen whether or not this will help fill the void. Series star Sam Fisher has made numerous appearances in other Tom Clancy games, but fans have been looking for something more significant. BattleCat will apparently feature Echelon from that series, as well as Wolves from Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Cleaners and Outcasts from The Division. These classes will each feature their own abilities, as well.

Two modes were revealed as part of the leak: Ringleader, and Escort. Ringleader tasks players with picking up rings dropped by their opponents, while Escort sees players either escorting a package or preventing its delivery. Presumably more modes will be revealed beyond those.

It will be interesting to see how these franchises link together, and whether or not the game can satisfy fans of each game. The Division and Splinter Cell both have projects in the works from Netflix, so this could be a great way for Ubisoft to build hype for both. Unfortunately, without an official reveal it's hard to know what to expect from BattleCat. Video Games Chronicle reports that the game will not be revealed at this week's Ubisoft Forward event, so it's unclear exactly when we might have more information on the game. For now, fans of Ubisoft's Tom Clancy games will just have to wait patiently to see what gets revealed!

