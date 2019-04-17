Ubisoft Donates to Notre Dame Cathedral Reconstruction, Offers ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ for Free

Following the recent Notre Dame Cathedral incident that occurred recently and left much of the historic building damaged or destroyed by a fire, Ubisoft has announced its plans to donate to the reconstruction efforts. Along with the donation of more than $500,000 to the project, Ubisoft is also giving away Assassin’s Creed Unity for free to any player who wants it on the PC platform, but only for a week.

Ubisoft announced its intentions to support the reconstruction efforts on Wednesday. An announcement shared on the company’s site detailed how much Ubisoft was donating and said the company stands with its “fellow Parisians and everyone around the world moved by the devastation the fire caused.”

“In light of Monday’s events, we will be donating €500,000 to help with the restoration and reconstruction of the Cathedral,” Ubisoft said. “We encourage all of you who are interested to donate as well. In addition, we want to give everyone the chance to experience the majesty and beauty of Notre-Dame the best way we know how. For one week, we will be giving Assassin’s Creed Unity away free on PC, for anyone who wants to enjoy it. You can download it now for Uplay PC here: http://assassinscreed.com/unity-notredame/.”

The game takes place during the French Revolution with the Notre Dame Cathedral serving as a key location in the game. Ubisoft said that being able to recreate the landmark in Unity allowed the studio to develop “an even closer connection with this incredible city and its landmarks.”

In solidarity with everyone moved by Monday’s events we’re donating to the restoration for Notre-Dame & giving you the chance to play Assassin’s Creed Unity on Uplay for free. — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) April 17, 2019

“Video games can enable us to explore places in ways we never could have otherwise imagined,” Ubisoft said. “We hope, with this small gesture, we can provide everyone an opportunity to appreciate our virtual homage to this monumental piece of architecture.”

The full post can be seen here, and PC users can grab Assassin’s Creed Unity for free for the next week here.

