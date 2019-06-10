Ubisoft Reveals Uplay Plus Subscription

Ubisoft revealed a new subscription service during its E3 conference, a product called Uplay Plus, or Uplay+. It’s a service that offers PC players access to a catalog of some of Ubisoft‘s biggest hits for a reoccurring fee, a type of service that other companies like Electronic Arts have adopted in the past. Ubisoft’s announcement confirmed that there would be over 100 games included in the service with the trailer above revealing many of those, and upcoming titles will also be added when they’re released. Uplay+ will release on September 3rd for $14.99, but those who sign up early can lock in their free subscription for the first month.

Outside of just getting the games, those who subscribe to Uplay+ will gain entry to any of the beta and early access programs Ubisoft has planned for the future. This means that subscribers will be able to play games like Ghost Recon Breakpoint both during the beta and during the early-access stage before everyone else gets the chance to play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Not only will Uplay+ subscribers have access to a massive collection of classic Ubisoft titles and franchises – including Prince of Persia, Splinter Cell, and Beyond Good & Evil – but they’ll also have access to upcoming titles like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more,” Ubisoft said about the service. “Additionally, subscribers will automatically be included in all betas and early access programs, like the upcoming Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta on September 5, and early access release on October 1.”

We’re launching #UplayPlus our first subscription service for PC on September 3rd! It gives you unlimited access to 100+ games, DLCs & new releases for $14.99 a month. Discover more >> https://t.co/bAndiVc32r || pic.twitter.com/DlV1PpSA8K — #UbiE3 (@Ubisoft) June 10, 2019

Signups for Uplay+ are now open, and if you get your name down for the subscription now, you’ll be able to try it free starting on September 3rd with your trial period lasting until September 30th.

The reveal of Ubisoft’s new pass makes for the perfect product for the company’s biggest fans, but it’s also not the first time that we’ve seen evidence of such a subscription. Back in May, a listing for a service called “Ubisoft Pass Premium” leaked within Ubisoft’s store, though there was no option to purchase it or find out more about it. It was located within the Ubisoft Subscription category as the sole product under that label, but it didn’t stay up there for long before Ubisoft removed the listing. This led to the belief that the pass would be announced at a later date with the company’s E3 presentation being the most likely suspect for a reveal.

Uplay+ will launch on September 3rd for $14.99 a month.