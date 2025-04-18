EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for the Starring Role Evolution

With Team of the Season launching in Ultimate Team next week, EA Sports FC 25 is giving players a slight break from new cards. Instead, the developers have re-released several old cards and are handing out packs like Halloween candy to prep everyone’s clubs for TOTS. FC 25 is also releasing a few new Evolutions to keep the power curve moving, including The Starring Role, which gives a nice boost to a winger. Here’s everything you need to know about the Gladiator Evolution in FC 25.

The Starring Role Evolution Explained

Unfortunately, this Evolution will cost you either 80,000 Coins or 450 FP Points. That’s not a huge expense, but with leaks claiming we’re about to get a paid season pass alongside TOTS, you might consider holding onto your Coins until we know for sure. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 90

Max Pace: 93

Max Defending: 85

Max Total Position: 3

Max PlayStyles: 9

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Position: RM

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +12 Overall, +15 Pace, +20 Shooting, +15 Dribbling, +6 Physical, +15 Crossing, +25 Curve, +20 Long Passing, +20 Short Passing, +15 Free Kick, +25 Vision, +4 Skill Moves, the CAM position, the Finesse Shot and Pinged Pass PlayStyles+, the Technical, Tiki Taka, and Trickster PlayStyles, and the Half Winger+, Inside Forward++, Wide Midfielder+, Playmaker++, and Shadow Striker++ Roles.

Best Players for the Starring Role Evolution

The Starring Role Evo is a powerful one, which is probably why FC 25 gave it a relatively high cost. You’ll want to target a pacey winger who can take advantage of the dribbling boosts. Here are our picks for the Starring Role Evolution:

Caroline Hansen – Barcelona

World Tour Objective Jadon Sancho – Chelsea

Ousmane Dembele – PSG

Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

Heung Min Son – Tottenham

The Starring Role Evolution expires on May 2nd. By then, we’ll be in the second week of Team of the Season, which means the Premier League team will be in packs. If you want to influence which Prem players make the team, you can vote on the official website now. We don’t know if any of the other leagues will also have a fan vote, but it would be surprising if EA skipped a chance to build up fan hype with a vote. Hopefully, the developers will share more information soon.