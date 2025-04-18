Blue Prince Gets Second Update, New Patch Notes

Blue Prince is getting some remodeling done ahead of its second weekend after releasing on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. This roguelike puzzle game is making waves across the gaming industry thanks to its innovative twist on blending two distinct genres under one roof. Whether cracking a safe in the study room or mapping out your next steps for the following day, there’s no shortage of notes to take during your quest to make it to Room 46. Dogubomb is keeping up with the latest issues within the game, as its first update was released a few days ago to counter the saving file data bug. This time around, the second update for Blue Prince, the patch notes cover a few issues with the Steam Deck experience and a few late-game problems.

With this game being a popular title, it’s important to note that these patch notes will cover spoilers later on in Blue Prince, so proceed with caution. When it comes to the issues fixed within these patch notes, a major bug has been resolved, which deals with rarity changes carried between save files.

The second update for Blue Prince is only available for Steam and will be delayed until next week for Xbox and PlayStation users due to testing and certification protocols.

Blue Prince is still trending on Steam after two weeks since its release.

Here’s a look at the full patch notes for today’s Blue Prince update: