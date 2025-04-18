New Battlefield 6 Gameplay Highlights Game’s Wild Destruction

New gameplay for Battlefield 6 has been released and it showcases the game’s destruction. Battlefield is one of the most beloved shooter franchises out there, but it has also had a rocky history. Battlefield 3 and 4 were seen as the golden age for the series and while there were still positively received games like Battlefield 1, the general feeling toward more recent games isn’t as glowing. However, fans have held out hope that EA and DICE would hear their pleas for a return to that golden age… and it seems like it might finally be happening, giving fans the game they’ve been dreaming of on modern hardware.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To help give fans the best game possible, a number of large Battlefield 6 playtests have been happening for the last month or two. This gives fans to play the game almost a full year before its expected release and the chance to provide actual tangible feedback that can shape the game’s development. Of course, this has also prompted a number of Battlefield 6 leaks which showcase all kinds of new gameplay features and highlight how different it is from Battlefield 2042. This was to be expected given how many people are playing it, but it also has served as some good marketing for EA.

New Battlefield Gameplay Shows Off the Game’s Destruction

On top of that, EA has also been doing deep dives into key areas of Battlefield 6 regularly with blog posts and footage. The latest deep dive centers around destruction in Battlefield 6 and it comes with a video of some of the powerful destruction that fans can expect in the game. The video highlights how players can hit a building with a rocket which not only exposes what’s inside, but also creates a new path for players so that they can easily cut through the building. You can see the gameplay below.

We’re back with another Battlefield Labs Community Update focused on destruction! Check out an early pre-alpha example of destruction that showcases the ability to destroy a wall to quickly traverse through the building. Read the full article now! #Battlefield pic.twitter.com/bgDcPgZRbg — Battlefield (@Battlefield) April 18, 2025

The blog post that accompanies this notes that destruction is once again a big part of the new Battlefield game. Battlefield 2042‘s destruction was fairly underwhelming, but the new game looks to fix that in a big way. Players can knock down walls with explosives, but also weaken them with bullets before they break. They’ll be able to determine just how weak a surface is through audio and visual cues. Obviously, shooting something with your gun won’t cause the level of destruction that you see in the video, but it can be used to create holes in walls to flank enemies. The post also notes that every building has an “apple-core”, essentially the barebones structure keeping everything in place that will become apparent once you’ve peeled back its various layers with destruction.

Battlefield 6 is emphasizing destruction as a major tactical tool. Not only can you breach into rooms, but rubble from destructed environments will remain on the ground throughout the match to create dynamic cover in areas. DICE’s ultimate goal is to make destruction a big part of gameplay and allow you to create all kinds of tactical advantages by creating new paths, new opportunities, and more. It sounds like the developer is taking it all incredibly seriously and wants to make sure Battlefield 6 takes full advantage of the hardware it will be played on.

As of right now, Battlefield 6 is slated to release anytime between now and next spring. It’s likely EA is targeting a fall release, but Battlefield 6 could shift to next year if GTA 6 creates tough competition for EA. It’s likely going to be a stacked fall for gaming, so EA will want to make sure it releases such an important game at the right time and not just rush it out for holiday season.

What do you think of Battlefield 6? Let me know in the comments.