Monopoly Go Is Getting a Star Wars Event

Star Wars is coming to a game not so far away with a new Monopoly Go collaboration. This upcoming event launches on May 1st and will see an exciting crossover with Star Wars including some familiar characters from the franchise. There are numerous exciting Star Wars events, such as the next DLC for Star Wars Outlaws, but this particular is gears more towards mobile gamers. Monopoly Go often features thrilling events, but this marks the first Star Wars one coming to the game. A nice teaser trailer accompanied this announcement, giving a sneak peek at what players can expect when Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and more roll into Monopoly Go.

While not much is known about this crossover, the teaser trailer did reveal some information about the upcoming Star Wars event in Monopoly Go. Fans can expect unlockable tokens, galactic rewards, and a new board to play. Both the Light and Dark Side are coming to Monopoly Go, meaning you can embrace whatever side you wish.

Monopoly Go’s developer, Scopely, has been making moves as of late. Only recently the company purchased Pokemon GO from Niantic, expanding its mobile empire. Bringing in Star Wars to its flagship title is a smart way to draw in more fans, and potentially have them explore other games by Scopely.

With the event launching on May 1st, it comes just in time for Star Wars Day on May 4th. Monopoly Go is available on both iOS and Android and offers various multiplayer features that make the game feel more lively. This joint effort between Star Wars and Monopoly Go will hopefully kick off more collaborations like this and continue to add new events to the mobile game.

