Ubisoft’s Virtual Gaming Assistant Now Available Worldwide

Ubisoft’s new personal assistant program that connects games to their stats, accomplishments, and much more in Ubisoft games is now available everywhere.

The program’s called “Sam,” a tool that essentially gives Ubisoft fans a Siri or Cortana for their gaming needs. You can ask it for tips on improving your combat skills in For Honor or maybe some questions that you might not want the answer to, such as how long you’ve been playing Assassin’s Creed Origins. It’s not a standalone app but can instead be found in the Ubisoft Club mobile app that’s already been available.

“The Ubisoft Club wants to make it easier than ever for you to get more out of the games you play and find out more about the latest and greatest from Ubisoft,” Ubisoft’s worldwide release announcement said. “To do that, the Ubisoft Club created Sam, a personal gaming assistant embedded in the Ubisoft Club mobile app, that can provide you with personalized information and tips related to you and your games.”

Sam is in beta at the moment and is only available in English, but you can go ahead and access the new tool regardless of whether you’re on an Android or iOS device. The trailer above was released alongside today’s announcement to showcase some of the possible questions and responses you and Sam can exchange.

Gamers may also get information and tips at times when they didn’t even ask for it. Once you connect your account to the app, Sam will track your in-game stats to provide some assistance in areas that you may need help in. From low winrates on certain maps to having a tough time with a Rainbow Six Siege Operator, Sam can send you notifications that include tips and tricks for rounding out your skills.

Ubisoft’s gaming assistant also includes more than just gaming tips with Easter eggs and other creative responses hidden in the tool. As you might expect, those who tested Sam out when it became available in select regions earlier in the year asked it a range of non-gaming questions like whether Sam would marry the gamer and if the virtual assistant had any nudes to send. Ubisoft tracked some of the best responses and tallied them up in the infographic below that shows how Sam has adapted and responded to these many questions.

Sam is available now through the Ubisoft Club app which can be downloaded via the Android or iOS stores.