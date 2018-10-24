Ubisoft Servers Hit With DDoS Attack, Multiplayer Games Having Issues

The team over at Ubisoft have their hands full when their servers fell victim to a series of DDoS attacks. The studio took to their Twitter to announce the unfortunate occurrence as a warning of potential latency issues:

Hello everyone. We’re experiencing a series of DDoS attacks, which may impact latency or connections to our games. Stay tuned for the latest here: //t.co/t1g2ObIvvl — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) October 5, 2018

For those that may not know, DDoS means Distributed Denial of Service and it’s a malicious attack on a server in an attempt to overwhelm it and negatively impact the player experience in the case of gaming.

Right now it seems that the Rainbow Six Siege community has been hit the hardest, so much so that the game’s Twitter has also issued a response, “We’re working hard to get this resolved. We will be sure to update everyone as soon as we know more!”

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey also officially released for everyone and players are reporting an “Online Service Error’ when attempting to download items from their Uplay. These two games definitely aren’t the only ones impacted, but they do seem to be affected the worst.

Ubisoft also provided a thread on their forums to track progress being made right here that reads:

“UPDATE 12:30 PM EST: ​​We’re currently experiencing a series of DDoS attacks, which unfortunately are a common occurrence for almost all online service providers. This may impact connections to our games as well as server latency, and we are taking steps to mitigate this issue.

Hello everyone. We’re aware of an issue currently affecting connectivity and are working towards resolving this. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience. Please be sure to check this thread for future updates. Thanks.”

There is no estimated time at this moment for when the fix will go live, but if you are experiencing any unique problems feel free to drop a comment in the section below so we can update this story accordingly.

Hopefully Ubisoft can get it all under control soon and the server issues can be resolved quickly.