Ubisoft’s ‘Starlink: Battle for Atlas’ Takes Flight With Launch Trailer

Ever since its introduction at last year’s E3 event, Ubisoft‘s Starlink: Battle For Atlas has been building up dramatically beyond its usual “toys-to-life” format. It’s an in-depth space adventure that features visiting planets, taking part in intergalactic battles and, if you’re going after the Switch version, taking flight with the Star Fox crew.

And to celebrate the game’s arrival today, Ubisoft has introduced a new launch trailer for Starlink, one that dares players to build, battle and win as they attempt to save the galaxy from a sinister force.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This trailer focuses specifically on the Switch version, as you’ll attach your ship deck to your JoyCon controller and set it up with a number of ships. In this case, the player seems to prefer the Arwing from the Star Fox series — and we can’t blame him, because it’s a pretty sweet model.

From there, we’re treated to a little bit of gameplay that shows you what Starlink is all about, as you’ll take to both the skies and planetside, taking on sinister robotic forces while working alongside allies to bring peace to the galaxy. Along the way, you’ll be able to customize a number of things on your ship, including weapons and which pilot you want in control of it, using a variety of different toys.

Just keep in mind that toys aren’t necessary for Starlink. If you prefer, you can buy the Digital Deluxe Version of the game and enjoy all its content at your fingertips. But we know a few collectors out there that wouldn’t mind picking up all these great ships — especially that Arwing.

There’s also a hint of co-op featured in the trailer, so two players can work alongside one another to take down sinister enemies and complete missions together. It’s a pretty cool mode, with drop-in and drop-out gameplay, so you don’t have to wait for a specific moment to get into the battle.

We’ll be posting our review of Starlink: Battle For Atlas later today so you have a good idea of what kind of exciting space combat you’re in for, so keep an eye open for that.

Starlink: Battle For Atlas is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you prefer, you can buy it physically, or, as we mentioned above, in a Digital Deluxe format.