Ubisoft Teases Big ‘Far Cry’ News at The Game Awards

We are just one day away from the highly anticipated Game Awards ceremony which promises to be bigger than ever with 10 new games being announced in addition to a few hidden surprises. The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley hasn’t been shy about teasing what’s to come and developers from all over are joining in on the excitement. The latest tease? More Far Cry news!

Tune in for a worldwide reveal at #TheGameAwards on December 6, at 5:30PM PST/8:30PM EST. — Far Cry 5 (@FarCrygame) December 5, 2018

Ubisoft took to the game’s official Twitter to share the good word with Keighley following shortly after with his own teaser:

Fun to get the @FarCrygame news out there and surprise you. There are lots of rumors about games set to announce tomorrow night. Some are true, many are false, and then there’s another category: The things you won’t see coming. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 5, 2018

As for what else we have coming our way during the awards ceremony, Geoff Keighley teased that they have a few big announcements up their sleeves. “We have such an incredible show coming together for next week,” said Keighley in a recent Twitter post. “More than 10 new games will be announced for the first time during #TheGameAwards plus updates on existing titles too. We will share some teases in the days to come….”

You can learn even more about The Game Awards broadcast here, including how to watch the show and make sure your vote has been heard. The show will begin on December 6 at 8:30 PM EDT. You can also keep it tuned in here because we will be covering it live, including every breaking announcement that makes its way across that stage.

“The Game Awards was created in 2014 by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley. Over the past two decades, Keighley has served as a journalist, host, and producer of video game programming cross multiple platforms, including print, television and digital media. Keighley is perhaps best known for his work over the years with Entertainment Weekly, Spike TV, G4, and YouTube, as well as his landmark series of behind the scenes game development stories known as “The Final Hours.” In 2017 he also produced E3’s first consumer programming, the “E3 Coliseum,” two days of panels with game creators and master storytellers from other entertainment mediums.”

Are you excited to see what's next for the Far Cry franchise?