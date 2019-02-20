Ubisoft’s ‘Skull & Bones’ TV Series Is On the Way

Though news of Ubisoft’s pirate-faring adventure Skull & Bones has been mum since its big showcase during E3 last year, apparently the studio is not wasting any time expanding upon this universe in the way of a brand new television series!

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Ubisoft has already set the plans in motion for a new TV series and its focus will be a female-driven pirate’s tale during the twilight era of the 1700s. According to the recent report, this new show will be helmed by Ubisoft and Dirty John’s Atlas Entertainment.

“Ubisoft is known for creating innovative video games that combine immense worlds with rich narratives,” said Danielle Kreinik, company director and fellow executive producer for the TV series.

Given how the reception was for Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed film, it’s an interesting move on the studio’s part to invest in a project such as this – especially when the reception to the game was a bit mixed during its initial reveal.

Also attached to this project is The Mist’s Amanda Segel as the pilot’s writer and co-executive producer, as well as Andy Horwitch and Richard Suckle. No word yet on any casting decisions or release window, but the news that it’s even happening is big enough.

As for the game, we still don’t have a release date on that either, only a few small looks at the naval-combat heavy adventure. For more about the title and what the video game counterpart has to offer:

“It is the Golden Age of Piracy. A time when renegade captains command the most powerful weapons on Earth, warships. You are an insatiable, upstart pirate captain who refused the King’s pardon. Having nothing to lose, you sailed from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, an exotic and untamed frontier full of lavish riches.

“However, these rich and idyllic waters are also a battleground where far-reaching colonial empires, powerful trading corporations, and ruthless pirate gangs are fiercely competing for their share of these valuable treasures.”

Players will be able to choose their own pirate captain while becoming the fierce legend they were always meant to be. You can learn more about the upcoming IP with our previous coverage here.

