UDON's New Capcom Sketchbook Features Some Incredible Art

UDON Entertainment has a new Capcom sketchbook set to release in June called UDON X Capcom: Sketchbook Alpha which features a decade's worth of sketches, rough drafts, character designs, and more from the publisher. The 48-page sketchbook includes work from the likes of Jeffrey "Chamba" Cruz, Edwin Huang, Rob "Robaato" Porter, Alvin Lee, and Omar Dogan, among others. And ComicBook.com has a look at some of that to share with our readers.

The two base, connecting covers by Omar Dogan for the sketchbook feature Capcom's Chun-Li and Morrigan from the Street Fighter and Darkstalkers franchises, respectively, duking it out in a video game. The two are common focuses for UDON's Capcom art. There is, additionally, a blank sketch covers for folks that want to eventually get a sketch on the cover of their sketchbook. All three covers are available to pre-order via UDON's online store for $30 each, and a set of the two base covers is available for $50. That's before shipping and the like, of course.

UDON X CAPCOM SKETCHBOOK ALPHA gathers over 10 years of convention sketches, rough drafts, original line art, & character designs produced by the UDON crew & friends! Pre-order your favorite cover today ONLY from UDON! 🔥 Cover art by @OmarDogan1976 🔥https://t.co/OsHWkh1FqE pic.twitter.com/LifGgzfNop — UDON Entertainment (@UdonEnt) May 21, 2020

"The 48-page UDON X Capcom Sketchbook Alpha gathers over 10 years of convention sketches, rough drafts, original line art, and character designs produced by the UDON crew and friends of the studio," the description for the sketchbook states. "Also included are unused DLC costume concepts from Street Fighter IV, a peek at the artwork and designs of the upcoming Street Fighter Origins: Sagat comics series, and more!"

UDON X Capcom: Sketchbook Alpha, in all its various forms, is available to pre-order online for $30 right now. It is currently set to release on June 15th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of comics and the like right here.

And keep reading to check out some images of the sketchbook's various covers as well as a special preview of the art inside from a variety of artists.