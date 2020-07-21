UFC 4 Reveals First Gameplay Trailer

EA has released UFC 4's first gameplay trailer, giving PS4 and Xbox One players their best look at the August-bound game yet. The gameplay trailer comes in at four and a half minutes, and not only does it show off plenty of gameplay, but highlights the game's new features and various improvements. It's unclear what platform the footage was captured on, suggesting it's from a developer build on PC. Whatever the case, it looks great, especially for a PS4 and Xbox One game.

"With more control in striking, Real Player Motion Technology elevating two-player grappling exchanges, the new submission system, and a devastating ground and pound overhaul, players will feel every phase of the fight EA Sports UFC 4 gameplay, reads an official blurb that accompanies the trailer."

Interestingly, over on YouTube, fans have been fairly receptive to the trailer, however, over on Twitter, there's been a considerable amount of blowback and criticism. There's a good chance this is more indicative of Twitter as a platform than anything though.

Everyone remember this trailer and how hyped you got I don’t think I was ever excited seeing a ea ufc game lol I wish a new company would take over this is how a ufc game is supposed to look not the same shit every year https://t.co/uU1AtuZx9v — Patrick McIntosh (@PatrickRyan1313) July 21, 2020

Red screen when someone is hurt it probably the worst thing you've ever done to the UFC games, and that's saying a lot. — The Combat Hub (@combathubreal) July 21, 2020

It looks the exact same as UFC3. The ground stuff looks as garbage as it was in UFC3. Disappointed to say the least. — Lee (@Nightwolf10110) July 21, 2020

I kinda liked the old submission system better — Healthy Rob™ (@HealthyRob1) July 21, 2020

Clinch game is sick ... Ground and pound needs tweaking too robotic but a lot of potential ... Head movement while blocking will change the game !!! For me at least a conservative defensive fighter :) — Boiler569 (@Boiler569) July 21, 2020

Please remove that ridiculous blood splatter effect after a stun. This isn't Spartacus. — Farinho (@Farinho_10) July 21, 2020

UFC 4 is set to release worldwide on August 12 via the PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a PC release. Further, there's been no word of PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, but thanks to a leak from earlier this month, we know it's coming to the pair of next-gen consoles in the future.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.