Uncharted Film Director Gives Progress Update on Upcoming Movie

Though the Uncharted film’s script has been complete for quite some time now and was even quoted as being “monstrously cool,” any further details about its progress has been pretty dry in recent months. Though we know Spider-Man Homecoming’s Tom Holland is set to play a younger Nathan Drake, we’re dying for more details about the upcoming flick.

In a recent interview with The Playlist, Director Shawn Levy opened up a little bit about the movie. Since he is currently directing two, with Starman alongside Uncharted, the inevitable question came up as to which one takes priority.

When asked which film is closer to the starting line, Levy had this to say:

“I mean, as of right now, the closest to the starting line is “Uncharted” in that it’s a massive title. We now have a very good script and we have our star in Tom Holland. That is now subject to schedule and additional casting. But I would say as of right now, that seems to be the most near horizon. And it’s a movie I’m very excited about. And I will tell you, you know, Stranger Things has been, on a day-to-day, every single day, basis, every bit as gratifying as any movie I’ve directed.”

He added, “It’s just, not only the popularity of the show and the outcome, but as I just experienced while directing season 3, it just remains inspiring on a daily basis, in a way that few movies ever are. So, you know, it’s definitely keeping me more than busy while I wait for the right movie and the right moment to line up on the feature side.”

Unfortunately at this time we have no idea what’s going on with the film in terms of shooting or projected release date, though at least we do know the bare bones of the project. We know it will be a prequel centering around when Drake meets the famed hunter Sullivan. It is important to remember that this Drake will be much younger than the smooth-talking badass we know from the games. No offense to Holland, but he’s not exactly in the first thousand faces that come to mind when one thinks about THE Nathan Drake. Age changes us all, and we are looking forward to what the kid has to bring to the role.

