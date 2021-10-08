Uncharted Movie Officially Wraps Filming

✖

And just like that, the Uncharted movie has officially wrapped filming. This marks just the latest bit of news from the upcoming movie adaptation, which is based on the video games by developer Naughty Dog. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, and it sounds like we're going to start seeing even more about it in the near future.

While most of the details of the film are still unknown, it is known that the story serves as a prequel of sorts to the game franchise. Holland plays a younger version of Drake, and it will show just how the character came into contact with Drake's longtime friend and confidante played by Wahlberg. Holland recently shared the first official look of himself as Nathan Drake, and Wahlberg has been teasing a full look at Sully as well.

The Uncharted movie is set to release in theaters on July 16, 2021. After being shuffled to that release date earlier this year, it has yet to move from it. Given the constant reconstruction of theatrical movie release timelines, there's every possibility that it moves again before it's actually out. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy) and Tati Gabrielle (The 100). Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director on the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film adaptation right here.

