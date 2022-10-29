PlayStation May Have Just Leaked a New Uncharted PS5 Game

PlayStation may have just accidentally leaked a new Uncharted PS5 game. There's been reports and speculation that Uncharted 5 -- or whatever the next installment in the Naughty Dog series ends up being called -- is in development at Sony San Diego. However, over the past year or so, these long-running rumors died out and in some cases were replaced with rumblings the project in question was cancelled. Fast-forward and now these rumors have been partially revived by none other than PlayStation itself.

"A new PlayStation studio based in San Diego" is currently hiring for a Game Design Intern. This itself is not noteworthy but a snippet of the job listing for the position is. According to the job listing -- which, at the moment of publishing, remains up and unedited -- the team studio is currently working on a Naughty Dog franchise with Naughty Dog as a co-developer.

"We are a new PlayStation studio based in San Diego, CA," reads the job listing."Our team seeks to impact SIE positively by inspiring the thoughts and emotions of players worldwide through an amazing gaming experience. Currently we are co-developing an exciting new project with Naughty Dog in a beloved franchise."

It's unclear if this is a new team within the Sony San Diego structure or an entirely new studio altogether. And of course, it's also unclear what the team is working on, though there are really only three possible candidates: The Last of Us, Jak and Daxter, and Uncharted. Of these three options, the first is unlikely because Naughty Dog is unlikely to contract The Last of Us out. Meanwhile, the second option, Jak and Daxter, has been dormant for many years, so it would be a surprise to see it back. That leaves Uncharted, one of PlayStation's most iconic series and an IP that is now a successful movie series as well. In other words, you'd expect it to see it return sooner rather than later.

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. While it seems like this mystery game is Uncharted, there's currently no proof -- let alone definitive proof -- to bolster this claim. As for the implicated parties, none have commented on the job listing nor the speculation it has created.