The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg

HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.

At the conclusion of Episode 2 of The Last of Us, the character Tess can be found holding a lighter that resembles the same one that Sam Drake has in Uncharted 4. Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, who also directed Episode 2 The Last of Us, said that he couldn't help himself when the show's props department asked him if he'd like the lighter to be styled in any sort of specific way.

When the props department asked me if there’s any particular design I’d like on Tess’s lighter… I couldn’t help myself. They were kind enough to make an extra one for Sam Drake himself, @TroyBakerVA. https://t.co/HiJrACMja7 — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 23, 2023

The cool thing about this easter egg in The Last of Us is that Druckmann went on to say that this lighter wasn't the only one that was made. Druckmann explained that a second version of this prop was also created and this one ended up being gifted to Troy Baker. For those unaware, Baker portrayed Sam Drake in Uncharted 4, so this was surely something that the actor appreciated receiving. Baker is also slated to play a character in HBO's The Last of Us, but details on his inclusion are still somewhat shrouded in secrecy.

Did you happen to spot this Uncharted 4 callback naturally while watching The Last of Us? And what do you think about this series as a whole so far? Let me know either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

And for more on The Last of Us, be sure to check out our podcast The Last of Pods, which will offer exclusive interviews and breakdowns following each new episode of the series.