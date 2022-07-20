Uncharted, The Last of Us Director Establishes New Game Studio

Bruce Straley, the longtime director at Naughty Dog who notably worked on franchises like Uncharted and The Last of Us, has announced the establishment of a new video game studio. Back in 2017, Straley announced that he would officially be moving on from Naughty Dog rather than proceeding to work on the studio's next game, which was that of The Last of Us Part II. And while he has primarily served as a consultant in recent years for various projects, Straley has today revealed that he's fully jumping back into the game development space.

Divulged on social media, Straley released a video that announced the establishment of a new studio called Wildflower Interactive. Straley explained that in recent years, he has been working on a prototype for a new game that excites him greatly. As the project began to grow, he realized that he would need to bring aboard a number of other developers to help the game see the light of day. Now, with the support of an unnamed publisher, Straley said Wildflower is looking to build out a team that will work on this "small-ish" title.

OMG – it’s finally happened!! We’re doing a thing!!!



Head over & follow @playwildflower to check us out. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/GvMM39TEdG — Bruce Straley (@bruce_straley) July 20, 2022

"I'm super excited by the announcement and I'm super excited by what we're building over here," Straley said in the video. "We're making something I've never played before and I hope you'll check us out."

Although details are sparse about what Wildflower could be working on, the fact that Straley's name is attached to the project makes it notable on its own. In short, Straley directed some of the biggest games in PlayStation history which included Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and The Last of Us. To see that he's now returning to helm a new project is a pretty big deal, especially since this is something that seemed like it might never happen again. While we might not learn more about this game for quite some time, it will be worth keeping an eye on Wildflower Interactive in the future.

How do you feel about Straley coming back after such a long break to lead the development of a new game? Do you have any interest in this project from Wildflower? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.