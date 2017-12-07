Grab This Uncharted PS4 Theme Bundle Before Time Runs Out

Last month, Sony offered a limited time bundle of Uncharted themes for your PlayStation 4 system free of charge, allowing you to change the backdrop on your console with a number of decorative settings. That offer has since gone away, but since it’s Christmas and all, Sony opted to bring it back.

The team at DualShockers recently reported that the bundle has become available yet again, but only for a limited time. You basically have between now and early tomorrow morning (like 10 AM EDT) to download these themes to your system, before they go away again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The themes can be found here, and there are a number of good ones to choose from, including a Fire Dynamic Theme, a Shipwreck Theme and an Ink Dynamic theme. The full list is below.

UNCHARTED 10th Anniversary Theme

UNCHARTED: Drake’s Fortune Remastered Dynamic Theme

UNCHARTED 2: Among Thieves Remastered Dynamic Theme

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Fire Dynamic Theme

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Shipwreck Theme

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Ink Dynamic Theme

Now, there is a catch – the listings right now are only for the Japanese PlayStation Store. Granted, it’s fairly easy to create a Japanese PlayStation account and download the themes, so if you want to do that, you certainly can.

There’s a slight chance we could see the themes offered again this weekend, with PlayStation Experience happening and all. We’ll certainly inform you of any giveaways Sony has lined up. But if you can’t live without them, go ahead and create a Japanese PlayStation account and grab these. We assure you the décor is simply fantastic.

The Uncharted series, including Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, is available now for PlayStation 4.