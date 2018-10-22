Universal Studios’ Super Nintendo Theme Park Has Begun Construction

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report comes from LADbible, which posted the first construction photos from the site where the Nintendo park will come to life, as you can see below. There’s not much to see thus far, but it looks like the building will allow the park to be ready by its estimated 2020 release date, save for any weather or building issues that manage to get in the way.

The park was officially announced a while back, with a number of exhibits based on popular Nintendo brands, including Pokemon, Donkey Kong, Mario Kart and more. As you can see, it’s got a ways to go before it comes into fruition; but Nintendo and Universal have some big plans to bring fans young and old into their favorite gaming experiences.

According to LADbible, the deal is similar to the one Warner Bros. struck to create the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at several Universal parks, So far, construction has begun in both California and Japan (where a gigantic Super Nintendo World is being planned), with a third estimated to arrive in Orlando soon thereafter.

Financial expert Dan Kline provided some input as to why the parks will be beneficial to both Nintendo and Universal, helping both brands excel with the fans. “We know there will be a Mario Kart ride,” he said. “About a month ago it became public that Universal Studios is building a fourth gate, another theme park, and they’ve amassed a big chunk of land to do that. It’s very logical to think that Nintendo is going to be the cornerstone, the Harry Potter of this new park.” And there’s probably more news to come down the line in terms of other exhibits that could be introduced, including ones possibly based on Star Fox and Super Smash Bros., among others.\

For now, though, we’re pretty pleased that the park is already making progress, and will probably be on time for its opening. Gives us plenty of time to put in for the vacation days. (Actually, this would count as a “study” for work, wouldn’t it? I mean, this is a video game website…)