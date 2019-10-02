Gaming

UNO Releases Its First-Ever Braille Deck

Today, popular card game UNO released its first-ever braille deck. The new deck from Mattel was […]

Today, popular card game UNO released its first-ever braille deck. The new deck from Mattel was made in collaboration with the National Federation for the Blind, and allows blind or low-vision players to easily play the iconic game. As of right now, the special deck is only available at Target. It’s unclear if this will change in the future or if this is a permanent exclusive for the retailer. Meanwhile, players can learn how to play via Audible, while special instructions can be found here.

As for how much it costs, it’s only $4 more than normal. A standard UNO deck costs $6 at Target. The new braille deck runs at $10. As for the product itself, it features braille on all 112 cards, plus the packaging.

As you would expect, praise for Mattel going the extra mile to make its card game even more accessible has been earning it praise. Hopefully this kickstarts more card games making their game more accessible by adding braille options.

