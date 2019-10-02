UNO Releases Its First-Ever Braille Deck

Today, popular card game UNO released its first-ever braille deck. The new deck from Mattel was made in collaboration with the National Federation for the Blind, and allows blind or low-vision players to easily play the iconic game. As of right now, the special deck is only available at Target. It’s unclear if this will change in the future or if this is a permanent exclusive for the retailer. Meanwhile, players can learn how to play via Audible, while special instructions can be found here.

As for how much it costs, it’s only $4 more than normal. A standard UNO deck costs $6 at Target. The new braille deck runs at $10. As for the product itself, it features braille on all 112 cards, plus the packaging.

UNO and @nfb_voice have teamed up to create UNO Braille so blind or low-vision players can easily play! UNO Braille is now available at https://t.co/gpLnFuQWaP. pic.twitter.com/yWI12jRcYY — UNO (@realUNOgame) October 1, 2019

We have teamed up with @realUNOgame to create UNO Braille for off-the-shelf accessibility and inclusion! UNO Braille is exclusively available at @Target. Learn to play with Audible and Printable Braille Instructions at https://t.co/ALR0T8tR6G. #a11y #MeetTheBlind pic.twitter.com/U3ZtwsiHvu — National Federation of the Blind (@NFB_voice) October 1, 2019

As you would expect, praise for Mattel going the extra mile to make its card game even more accessible has been earning it praise. Hopefully this kickstarts more card games making their game more accessible by adding braille options.

UNO! Accessible games in mainstream stores are always a win in our book! #braille #accessiblegames https://t.co/s6kkJ9M0eh — Perkins School for the Blind (@perkinsvision) October 1, 2019

Love, love, LOVE! Being able to go to Target and buy an accessible deck of UNO cards. Wishful thinking? No! Now, it’s a reality!! https://t.co/EM0HFKVeuC — Carlton Walker (@braillemom) October 1, 2019

Aaaaaaaaaaa! So exciting! I can’t wait to walk into a store and buy a game I can play right out of the box! https://t.co/1SOxmh0hqD — Karen Anderson (@kea_anderson) October 1, 2019

Now blind folks can lose friends and family over a Draw Four. Seriously though, this is great. https://t.co/Fiip4ZxHms — I haven’t thought of a Spooky Pun yet. (@EnsCuddlesHuman) October 1, 2019

What if there is a way where people can also learn the Braille language through this game! Uno is stepping up! https://t.co/Y21TAp9AS6 — Ashwin S (@ashclickss) October 1, 2019

