Until Dawn 2 Release Date Announced, And It’s Sooner Than Expected

PlayStation has today announced the release date for Until Dawn 2, and it’s coming far sooner than many fans may have anticipated. When the long-awaited sequel to Until Dawn was revealed earlier this year, it was given only a broad 2027 launch window. And while many assumed that this might result in the game not launching until well into the coming year, it will instead be arriving almost immediately upon the calendar turning over.

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Divulged at the end of a new trailer, Until Dawn 2 was confirmed to be releasing on January 28, 2027. This makes it PlayStation’s first major game that it will be releasing on PS5 in the coming year, preceding that of God of War Laufey, which will drop the following month in February 2027. PlayStation is also expected to potentially release Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet next year as well, and while this has yet to be verified, it would give the publisher a strong trio of first-party releases in 2027.

As for Until Dawn 2, the game’s latest trailer highlighted more of the story and characters that will appear in the follow-up. Rather than bringing back some familiar faces from the first Until Dawn, this sequel will center around an entirely new cast and will shift the narrative to an island setting. This will make the vibe of Until Dawn 2 quite distinct from its predecessor, while many of the gameplay mechanics of the original will still be found here.

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“The Dead True ghost-hunting crew are chasing their biggest story yet,” says the synopsis of Until Dawn 2. “After an investigation at Blackwood Sanitorium takes a chilling turn, an encounter with supernatural survivor Yoona leads them to Akishima Island, a remote paradise abandoned for decades and hiding secrets far older than any of them imagined. As the night unfolds, your choices will decide what happens next. Follow a signal in search of a missing friend, or risk a detour that could uncover vital clues. Make the sacrifice you’re told to make, or choose another way. Every decision can change the story, and determine who survives.”

While developer Firesprite is the main studio behind Until Dawn 2, PlayStation also revealed today that AdHoc is working on the game as well. While still a newer company, AdHoc rose to prominence last year when it released its debut title Dispatch, which ended up being hugely popular with players and critics alike. For AdHoc to now be assisting with the development of Until Dawn 2 makes the sequel even more promising than before, and makes it a release that PlayStation fans should have circled on their calendar in 2027.