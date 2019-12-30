Untitled Goose Game Has Sold Over 1 Million Copies

Untitled Goose Game might have been the unlikeliest success story of 2019. In an industry where so many wonderful indie titles fall between the cracks, the game managed to find itself a huge audience, earning itself a spot on Comicbook.com’s Games of the Year list. In fact, Cabel Sasser, founder ofdeveloper Panic, announced on Twitter that Untitled Goose Game has been downloaded more than 1 million times since its debut on Nintendo Switch in September! Since then, the game has been released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, which likely played a major role in helping the game reach that impressive number.

The reaction was beyond anything we could have imagined. The fan art, the writing, yes the memes, protest signs, Chrissy Teigen, Muppets?! It feels once-in-a-lifetime. We hope we brought some joy into your life, because you brought so much into ours. And we’ll never forget it. — Cabel (@cabel) December 30, 2019

The culture around Untitled Goose Game likely played an even bigger role in the title’s success. Since the game was officially unveiled by Panic, the internet immediately took notice, and it became the subject of a number of memes, which Cabel mentions in the above tweet. The game’s unique sense of humor and bizarre lack of an actual name piqued the curiosity of gamers. That type of attention doesn’t always translate into sales, but it certainly did in this case! Since the game’s release, Untitled Goose Game has received major media attention, including an endorsement from Chrissy Teigen, and a Muppets mash-up that aired during The Game Awards earlier this month.

In Untitled Goose Game, players find themselves in the role of a mischievous goose running amok in a small town. Players are tasked with completing minor tasks meant to irritate the townspeople. While it doesn’t seem like the kind of game that would prove to be a massive seller, the game’s simplicity really makes it a unique offering. There are no deaths in the game, and the title’s muted colors and mellow music amplify the relaxed atmosphere. Considering how few games actually allow for calmer experiences, it’s easy to see how Untitled Goose Game managed to find itself an audience.

