New Valheim Patch Changes Parts of Hearth & Home Update

Valheim finally got its big Hearth & Home update this week with the long-awaited patch delivering a bunch of different changes for players to try out. Weapons, combat, building, and much more were all altered with the release of one of the game’s biggest updates to date, but after spending some time with it, players voiced their opinions about parts they’d like to see adjusted. Valheim developer Iron Gate Studio responded in kind on Friday with a follow-up patch that tweaked some of the new systems added to the game in Hearth & Home.

The patch was announced on Friday with patch notes already shared alongside the update’s release, and for the most part, it looks like pretty much everything in the latest update is a positive change for players. The food system that now gives players varying amounts of stamina and health depending on what they eat now gives more of each resource based on what was shared in the patch notes, and combat against certain enemies has been made easier. Based on Iron Gate’s tweet below, it appears the changes related to the food situation in Valheim were the ones that players were asking for the most.

Many of you thought the new food balance was too harsh, and we hear you! Here’s a new patch to hopefully move everything a couple of steps in the right direction 🍝https://t.co/XTbYCijKRD — Valheim 🌟 (@Valheimgame) September 17, 2021

Compared to the patch notes for the actual Hearth & Home update, these notes for the follow-up patch are a bit briefer. You can see all of the patch notes for Friday’s update below:

Valheim Patch 0.202.19 Notes

Rebalanced hp/stamina on most foods ( more stamina on hp foods and more hp on stamina foods etc )

Fixed tar-pit not spawning on dedicated-server worlds

Slightly lower hp on Fulings & Fuling shamans

Slightly easier to stagger Fulings

Fixed issue with pressing I in server list while trying to filter servers

Lower bow stamina use

Cage wall 1×1 physics fix ( Already placed pieces will probably need to be repositioned )

Boars now also eat blueberries, raspberries & mushrooms

Chinese translation fix

This Hearth & Home update was meant to be released earlier in the year but was delayed to allow for more work to be done on it. Because of that delay, the rest of Valheim’s content roadmap had to be adjusted, too. Beyond Hearth & Home, the next update is supposed to be “Cult of the Wolf,” according to the roadmap, with two more named updates listed beyond that as well as a wishlist of features that might make it into the game at some point.