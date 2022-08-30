Valheim Update Fixes Major Bug

Valheim developer Iron Gate Studio has released a new patch for the popular Viking survival video game that addresses a particularly nasty bug among other fixes. Specifically, there was previously a bug that could cause the game to crash and regularly take the rest of the game's world with it. As in, the crash would ultimately also coincide with a reset, forcing players to start all over. But now, with the new patch, both the crash and reset have been fixed.

"Hopefully there should be no more [Valheim] worlds crashing and resetting to day 1, but just in case there will be more automated backups made," the developer stated on Twitter. You can check out the announcement of the new patch going live for yourself embedded below:

The fix patch is live! Hopefully there should be no more #Valheim worlds crashing and resetting to day 1, but just in case there will be more automated backups made 👍 Check out the patch notes for more details: https://t.co/Prd7sckjqG — Valheim (@Valheimgame) August 30, 2022

You can check out the full patch notes for Valheim update 0.210.6, straight from the source, below:

Fixes & Improvements:

Autobackup system added that will keep one 2-hour and one 12-hour backup by default and can be customised in misc settings. Default setting on dedicated servers is 4, which can be customised with new parameters (-backups -backupshort -backuplong).

The game will now save after you sleep, or at 30 minute intervals, and the timer is reset when using the manual save console command. The save interval can be customised on dedicated servers using the new parameter (-saveinterval).

Using the console save command now also saves the character file

The dedicated server manual PDF has been updated with the new parameters.

World save gets disabled if it's a corrupted world file or if it's an incompatible world version and the game will return to the main menu. Dedicated servers will shut down if the world is corrupt.

A change to Steam Cloud saves to avoid a particular crash during saves that could corrupt the world save.

The game returns to a pause state if a multiplayer host is alone in a multiplayer session if all players leave (like it was previously).

Players can no longer create a world with the same name when Steam Cloud saves are enabled.

Characters with duplicate filenames will now be hidden.

Characters with different names from the filename will be displayed to differentiate between renamed files

Local and legacy characters will now be deleted properly if Steam Cloud is enabled

Beehive VFX on-hit fix

Removed the ability to craft/build the Midsummer items

As noted above, Valheim Patch 0.210.6 is currently live. More broadly, Valheim is currently available in Early Access on PC via Steam for $19.99 and is set to launch for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Viking PC video game right here.

