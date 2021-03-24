Valheim Update Makes Boss Fight Changes

✖

A new Valheim update has been officially released by developer Iron Gate Studio, and it's a pretty beefy one. In addition to a whole bunch of fixes and other changes, there are a couple of notable boss fight changes that players should be aware of. First off, harpoon no longer works on bosses, but boss drops should now float on the water should they end up there.

The new patch, 0.148.6, also includes an update to the sunken crypt entrance, the enemy projective reaction system has been improved, and a bunch of network connection odds and ends have been updated. Also, as the beginning of the new patch notes state, campfire, bonfire, and hearth take damage when dealing damage now. You can check out the full list of official patch notes below:

Here is how developer Iron Gate Studio describes Valheim, if you are somehow not familiar:

"A battle-slain warrior, the Valkyries have ferried your soul to Valheim, the tenth Norse world. Besieged by creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods, you are the newest custodian of the primordial purgatory, tasked with slaying Odin’s ancient rivals and bringing order to Valheim."

Valheim is currently available in Early Access on PC via Steam for $19.99. Per the developer, it is expected to remain in Early Access for at least a year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Viking PC video game right here.

What do you think about the latest Valheim update? Have you been playing with your friends? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!