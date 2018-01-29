Valkyria Chronicles 4 Footage Released, New Character Details

All-new footage from Valkyria Chronicles 4 has been released by SEGA via this weekend’s Taipei Game Show, following new information about the game’s cast and the ever-expanding tank system. The fourth installment to the franchise will release initially for Japan, but fans here in the States or in Europe will see the game release not long after. Check out the new game play below — 30 solid, glorious minutes of footage showing off how everything works:

The new info includes descriptions of three new characters from Edinburgh Army 101st Division No. 1 Battle Brigade No. 32 Armored Ranger Battalion Squad E and F, which you can check out below:

Miles Abegg (voiced by Hiroshi Okamoto) Edinburgh Army 101st Division No. 1 Battle Brigade No. 32 Armored Ranger Battalion Squad E tank driver and mechanic; corporal. He was a diligent honors student during his time at the military academy, where he was in a class behind Claude. He is calm and can handle anything with ease. He gets along with everyone, but on the flip side has few deep relationships. The unreliable-sounding statements he makes stand out, but he also has the composure to take things so dryly that it surprises those around him. Since he majored in the subject of tank driving and repair, he definitely has skills. Having trained with Claude since the academy, he trusts Claude as a commander and believes him to be the best at unleashing the potential of a tank. His hobby is photography. Dan Bentley (voiced by Hisao Egawa) Edinburgh Army 101st Division No. 1 Battle Brigade No. 32 Armored Ranger Battalion Squad E armored vehicle driver and mechanic; lance corporal. He loves tanks and armored vehicles more than anything. Before he knew it, he had joined the allied forces and become a driver. No one knows the details of his past, but he has been moving from unit to unit as a successful driver. Since his hobby is working on tanks, he will never turn down a request to repair one. When it comes to his personal vehicle, he will not be satisfied unless he handles everything himself, including fuel supply. He is a man of few words, but cares about his friends. Ronald Albee (voiced by Atsuki Tani)

Edinburgh Army 101st Division No. 1 Battle Brigade No. 32 Armored Ranger Battalion Squad F tank commander; second lieutenant. Since the commanding officer Minerva does not operate a tank, he serves as the tank commander for Squad F. He was in a class behind Minerva during their time at the military academy, and she beat the code of chivalry into him. He is also very ambitious. He respects the intentions of an army over any individual, and is good at moving according to his commander’s orders. Because Squad F’s members were hand-picked by Minerva and developed into an elite force, Ronald feels indebted to and has utmost respect for her. He believes that she is capable of rising to the very top of the Federation army.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch some time later this year.

