Valorant Leak Reveals Long-Awaited Feature Is Coming Soon

✖

A new Valorant update is live on PC, and it's already been datamined by leakers, who have uncovered a variety of interesting tidbits, including word that a long-awaited feature is coming, and from the sounds of it, it's coming soon. More specifically, according to a new leak from prominent Valorant leaker, Valor Leaks, Tournaments are finally being added after months and months of fan demand. Right now, there's no word when exactly the feature will be implemented, but we do have details on how it will all work.

Taking to Twitter, the aforementioned leaker relayed the discovery, and the following description, which is in the files of the new update, and describes how tourneys will work: "Compete in a high stakes tournament mode against other teams to earn super cool prizes. Tournaments are every other weekend with timetables listed below. Get started by verifying your identity and then creating or joining a team!"

In addition to the blurb above, the files also relay word of the ability to create a team, which you can then invite other players to after being "verified." Meanwhile, players will also be able to look for teams to join or list themselves as a free agent on "the scouting board." And lastly, there's also mention of a "Tournament Shop."

As you would expect, all of this has players very excited, or at least that's what the replies to the tweets relaying this information suggests. That said, it's important to remember that, for now, this is all unofficial information. Everything here is indeed in the files and can be easily validated. However, datamining leaks can be misleading at times, so it's always best to take everything in there, and the conclusions drawn from it all, with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Riot Games has not touched any of this with any type of comment or statement. At this point, with an official announcement likely not far away, we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the PC shooter, click here.