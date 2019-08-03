Valve Apologizes for Street Fighter V Leak

Capcom’s reveal of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition’s next round of DLC was welcome news for anyone waiting for E. Honda, Lucia, and Poison, but it wasn’t a surprise. A leak spoiled the official reveal when a trailer was uploaded ahead of schedule and showed off the three fighters prior to Evo 2019’s kickoff. It wasn’t Capcom or a rogue insider who got their hands on the trailer and leaked it though – it was Valve, and the creators of Steam have now apologized for that error.

A post shared on Steam by Valve was directed at Street Fighter V fans and took ownership for the leak. The leak did come from a trailer uploaded to Steam too soon, but it was unclear at the time who was responsible for the leak. Valve attributed the error to a “mix-up in the publishing process at Valve” and apologized for the incident.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On Wednesday of this week there was a mix-up in the publishing process at Valve that caused a trailer to go live on Steam ahead of schedule,” Valve’s post said. “The trailer includes the major reveal of Poison, Lucia, and E. Honda as characters joining the fighter roster. It’s a regrettable and unintentional situation, and we have already implemented measures to prevent this error from happening again. We are fans of Street Fighter ourselves and we’re sorry for the error.”

A mix of Street Fighter fans, Evo organizers, and Capcom employees sounded off on Twitter and other forms of social media when the leak first occurred to express disappointment that the reveal had been spoiled. Capcom released the trailer above not long after the leak along with some individual fighter trailers since there wasn’t much else that could be done if everyone already knew what the announcement will be. These characters are scheduled to be available in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on August 4th, the final day of Evo 2019, so it’s likely that Capcom was planning on announcing the DLC fighters that day.

From now through August 11th, play Street Fighter V for free and save 60% when you buy the game!https://t.co/kbWEBLxEgK pic.twitter.com/9znDCoztbP — Steam (@steam_games) August 3, 2019

In semi-related news to the leaks, Street Fighter V itself is currently free to play on Steam at the moment to coincide with the Evo event. It’s also 60% off should you choose to buy it, so if you’ve been holding out because one of these three characters are your favorites and you were waiting for them to be added, now’s the time to give it a shot.