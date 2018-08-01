Valve’s Upcoming Fantasy Game ‘Artifact’ Coming This November

When Valve first announced their card game Artifact, there was definitely a mixed reaction. On one hand, fans of this genre were excited to see Valve back at it making games. On the other hand, the Left 4 Dead, Portal, and Half-Life crew all groaned in unison. Still, the concept looked neat during its initial unveiling and now we know when we’ll be getting our hands on it ourselves!

According to the game’s official Steam listing, “Artifact is a digital card game coming from the makers of Dota 2 and Steam. A collaboration of legendary card game designer Richard Garﬁeld and computer game and technology maker Valve (Dota 2, Steam), Artifact is designed to give Trading Card Game (TCG) enthusiasts the deepest gameplay and highest ﬁdelity experience ever in a fantasy card game. It features more than 280 cards in the shipping set, including 44 heroes.”

The strategy trading game captured our interest and now even more so with its official release date. Artifact will be dropping for PC players on November 28th of this year. So for those that celebrate Thanksgiving, it will be a relaxing way to slough off that food coma.

For those that just can’t wait to get their hands on it, there will be a playable demo at this year’s PAX West from August 31st to September 3rd. Those interested can see for themselves exactly how the strategy plays while hanging out with other gamers in beautiful Seattle.

Valve has promised fans that this game will be worth the wait and that it’s “the deepest gameplay and highest fidelity experience ever in a fantasy card game.” We’ll see for ourselves when PAX rolls around, but hopefully Valve doesn’t blame us too much for still crossing all crossable appendages for a Portal 3. The original writer for Portal 2 did just recently return to the company, so we’re keeping that dream alive until the day we die.

What are your thoughts on the new strategy game coming from Steam? Are you going to give it a chance or wait for something a little more to your tastes? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!