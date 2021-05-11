Valve Boss Gabe Newell Hints at New Releases on Console Platforms

✖

It sounds like Valve could be looking to bring more of its games to console platforms in the future. Thanks to a new tease from company CEO Gabe Newell, Valve could have more information to share later on in 2021 when it comes to more of the publisher's games appearing on Xbox, PlayStation, or even Nintendo hardware.

During a new question-and-answer session featuring Newell that appeared on Reddit today, the Valve boss was asked about the chance of seeing more Steam games (inferred as those directly from Valve) coming to consoles. Newell hesitated at first but then proceeded to say, "You will get a better idea of that by the end of this year." The statement from Newell immediately elicited a chorus of "oooohs" from the crowd, which Newell himself hilarious then joined in on.

The notion that Valve would bring more of its games to console in due time isn't too much of a shock, even though it's not something we have seen from the developer all that often over the past decade. Then again, Valve as a whole hasn't created that many titles within the past ten years meaning that it hasn't necessarily avoided the console market. It has more just been a situation over the past few years where Valve hasn't created games that would be good for these platforms.

That being said, the title that seems to make the most sense when it comes to appearing on a console would be that of Half-Life: Alyx. Valve's critically-acclaimed VR game released early on in 2020 but has only been available on PC up until this point. Since PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are VR-compatible thanks to PlayStation VR, there's a chance that Valve could look to bring Half-Life: Alyx to PlayStation consoles at some point in the future. Sony itself has also already confirmed that it's working on a next-gen iteration of PlayStation VR, meaning that there's a decent chance for Alyx to land on this platform as well.

Whatever Newell might be teasing here, it's good to see as a whole that Valve seems to have some interest in consoles. Whether or not that interest will amount to anything substantial remains to be seen, but it's worth keeping an eye on the company as we move forward into 2021.

So if Valve does start bringing more of its games to consoles, what would you expect to see it release on these platforms?