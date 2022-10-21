Steam Hit Vampire Survivors Gets 1.0 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Vampire Survivors fans just got treated to a massive new update. Vampire Survivors 1.0 is available now on Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC, adding new skins, a new weapon, a new event stage, Twitch integration, and a whole lot more. There are also some new modes to unlock, including an Endless Mode and an Inverse Mode. All of this new content should be exciting news for current players, and those that haven't played in a little while. Full patch notes from the game's official page on Steam can be found below:

NEW CONTENT

- 3 achievements to fix existing unlocks:Complete any 30 minutes stage with Gallo or Divano. [Unlocks: Bracelet]

Discover every standard evolution and union. [Unlocks: Candybox]Evolve the Bracelet and then the Bi-Bracelet. [Unlocks: 500 gold]

- 4 new achievements:

Find all the relics from all stages. [Unlocks stage: Eudaimonia M.]

Obtain Gracia's Mirror. [Unlocks: Inverse Mode]

Obtain the Seventh Trumpet. [Unlocks: Endless Mode]



See the final fireworks. [Unlocks: Greatest Jubilee]



- 1 new event stage

- 1 new weapon



- New skins for: Pugnala, Giovanna, Poppea, Concetta, and Mask of the Red Death.

- New "Side B" soundtrack. Every Side B track unlocks together with the stage it belongs to.

- New option for "blast processed" sound effects.



- Added missing music tracks for Il Molise (and Boss Rash in 0.11.400)

- Added 11 languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

- Added Twitch integration: the chat makes decisions for you and triggers special events. Enable in Options by typing in the chat's name, no need to login or doing anything weird.



INVERSE MODE

- Stages layout is upside down (can be disabled in Options) plus minor visual changes depending on stage.- Gold gains are increased by 200%. Luck bonus of 20%.

- Enemies start with +200% Max Health.

- Enemies gain 5% Max Health every minute and and 1% movement speed every 2 minutes (cumulative with the Bone Zone enemy bonuses).- The merchant also sells: Skip, Banish, and Reroll (can carry up to 20) and 1 extra Arcana.

ENDLESS MODE

- The Reaper won't spawn at the final minute.

- Reaching the final minute of a stage will make the enemy waves to restart from minute 0, completing a "cycle".

- Enemies gain 100% of their base Max Health per cycle.- Enemies spawn frequency and amount is increased by 50% per cycle.

- Enemies deal 25% more damage per cycle. The player's max damage cap is diminished by 1 per cycle.

- The merchant respawns on every cycle and sells "+1 Revival" instead of Golden Eggs.

ACHIEVEMENT TWEAKS:

- Reduced level requirements for character achievements (reach LV 100 is now LV80, reach LV99 is now reach LV50)

- Mindbender now unlocks at 50 COLLECTION items instead of 100

TWEAKS:

- New UI to show what relics are available in each stage

- New UI to show what stages have been cleared for each character (plus option to turn it off)

- New UI option to lock the selection of a music track so it persists between runs- Each rank in Banish and Reroll now grants 2 of them instead of 1.

- Picking up an Orologion also slows down Gold Fever decay by 50%

- Lightning Ring and Thunderloop are now affected by Arcana II – Twilight Requiem- Bracelet is now affected by arcana XIV – Jail of Crystal. Bi-Bracelet is also affected by Arcana II – Twilight Requiem. Tri-Bracelet is also affected by Arcana XIX – Heart of Fire

- Reduced Sketamari's HP recovery when absorbing other skeletons.

- Increased XP gain in the early minutes of the Dairy Plant.- Increased base gold amount in treasure chests.

- "Recovery" stat now also affects the potency of health recovery pickups.

- Arcana II – Twilight Requiem's explosions damage is now affected by Curse.- "quick start" now becomes available after unlocking the 5 main stages.

- Capped all Limit break bonuses other than Might (this in particular is very open to suggestions in case it makes sense to increase some caps)

Vampire Survivors launched on Steam at the end of 2021 and quickly found a huge audience. Following the release of version 1.0, Developer Poncle Games teased that it will "probably" be starting development on something new. However, support for Vampire Survivors will also continue, at least as long as audiences continue to enjoy it. The developer has teased that "brand new features" are part of the game's future plans as well as quality-of-life improvements. For now, Vampire Survivors fans will have to wait and see what the team has in store next!

Do you plan on checking out the new update for Vampire Survivors? Are you a fan of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!