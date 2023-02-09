Vampire Survivors Gets First Update of 2023, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Vampire Survivors has today been pushed out by developer and publisher Poncle. Over the course of the past year, Vampire Survivors has gone on to be an indie smash-hit on PC and Xbox platforms. Despite having such a basic premise, the game has pulled in a substantially large audience that continues to play the game on a frequent basis. Now, the first update of 2023 for Vampire Survivors has rolled out and adds a bit more content to the game.

In total, this new Vampire Survivors patch, which is version 1.3.0, brings three new achievements, a new challenge stage, and two new relics to the action title. These new additions to the game don't drastically alter the core experience, but there have been some new features added, specifically when it comes to the character Mortaccio.

🦇 #Patch 1.3.0: The Chaotic One 🦇



New! 🌟

- 3 Achievements

- 1 Challenge Stage

- 2 Relics; new PowerUp

- Something special



🔓 Reach Level 80 in Inverse Mad Forest: Bat Country

👀 Find the Apoplexy relic

👀 Find the Chaos Malachite#VampireSurvivors #poncle #BatCountry 🥚 pic.twitter.com/ezIbJdS4z8 — Vampire Survivors🧛 LotM DLC🌕 (@poncle_vampire) February 9, 2023

As of this writing, it's also worth noting that Vampire Survivors happens to be on sale via Steam. So if you have been looking to check out this game for yourself, you can now snag it for 20% off of its normal value at a price of $3.99.

If you'd like to see the full patch notes for today's Vampire Survivors update, you can find them below.

Contains

- 3 new achievements

- 1 new challenge stage

- 2 new relics to get a new PowerUp and something special

Tweaks

- Items not necessary for the Queen Sigma unlock have a yellowish background color in Collection

- If you have at least 1M gold, the Eggman appears in Moongolow

- The game should remember the skins you've been using for each character

- "spoopyseason" spell should permanently unlock new skins for Mortaccio, Yatta Cavallo, Bianca Ramba, and O'Sole Meeo

- Added a team member to the credits (hi everyone!)

Bat Country

New challenge stage!

- trippy

- contains the 2 relics needed to unlock the Charm power up and Mortaccio's morph ability

- very low XP gain, but high enemy density

- not many light sources, but items can be dropped by diamonds

- please remember that in stages where the background moves, there in an option to disable such movement

- pizzas appear on new runs after getting both relics. They simply allow to change the background and have no other effect

Apoplexy relic: unlocks Charm PowerUp. It increases enemies spawn quantity, for each single wave, by 20 per rank (max +100).

Chaos Malachite Relic

-When reaching Level 80, Mortaccio morphs into a big bone boy and his Bone weapon evolves into Anima of Mortaccio

- He gains +2 Armor, +1 Amount, and +100 MaxHP. He fully recovers HP.

- Anima of Mortaccio fires bones just like the base Bone weapon, but the bones accelerate after every bounce. Big spinning arms appear around the player. Sometimes they detach and start flying around, dealing base damage times Amount. It's currently obtainable only by morphing Mortaccio.