Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Offers First Look at the Ventrue Clan

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 still has some time to go before it officially launches next year. While we may not know the exact date fans of the first game will be able to get their hands on it, that has not stopped the developers from releasing all sorts of glorious information about the title. That said, the folks at Paradox Interactive have been kind enough to disclose some details regarding the clans that will be featured in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, the latest of which happens to be the power-holding Ventrue Clan.

“The blood of rulers has flown in the veins of the Ventrue since time immemorial – be they high priests, emperors, investment bankers, or chairmen of the board,” reads the game’s website. “No surprise then that lineage and loyalty are held in high esteem; even less that others might mistake them for pompous nepotists. The Clan of Kings sees the truth: they are the architects of vampire society, the guardians of the Masquerade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In these modern nights, they are the only thing to stand between the Kindred and extinction. Knowing this, how could they not stick together, to better weather the onslaught? To command the right to rule, for everyone’s betterment? And to swiftly deal with anyone to fall short of these exacting standards?”

Of course, the Ventrue Clan will have their own unique abilities that will be enticing. Here is what they have to offer:

Dominate

Mesmerize – Allows the Ventrue to place one NPC in a brief hypnotic trance. The person so affected is oblivious to the world around them, ignoring sound, touch and even pain.

Command – Significantly extends the Ventrue’s control over the Mesmerized NPC. They can now be ordered to move, remove obstacles, or even attack others.

Using Dominate powers is not a Masquerade violation.

Fortitude

Absorb – Allows the vampire to take a brief defensive stance in which they may deflect all attacks they can see, healing their wounds for every would-be strike.

Personal Armor – Hardens the vampire’s skin into a stone-like barrier.

Allowing a mortal to witness your Fortitude under attack is a Masquerade Violation.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is set to arrive at some point in 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox one. For even more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Does the Ventrue Clan sound more appealing than those who were previously shown off? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Prima Games.