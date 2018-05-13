Vampyr Has Just One Save Slot

The upcoming Vampyr will have many choices for players to make throughout the RPG but only one save slot to record those decisions in.

Created by DONTNOD Entertainment, the vampire-filled game is set in 20th century London and lets players play as a vampire who has some tough decisions to make. As first spotted by COGconnected, the creators of the game have confirmed that players will also be forced to stick with these choices since you won’t have multiple save files to fall back on should something go wrong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Responding to a Twitter user’s question about save slots and PC controls, the official Vampyr Twitter account responded to confirm the sole save slot system and say that the team is working hard to make sure no technical problems get in the way of that decision.

Yes, you can play with keyboard and mouse on PC. Yes, you only have one save. We’re working hard to make sure no technical issue will obstruct your playthrough. — Vampyr Game (@VampyrGame) May 4, 2018

Throughout Vampyr, players have to balance their character’s needs as both a vampire and a doctor when it comes to giving into natural instincts and feeding on others as well as saving those affected by the vampiric plague. With so many decisions to make, it’s not unthinkable to imagine DONTNOD would want players to stand by their decisions throughout the roughly 20 hours of gameplay, but the possibility of technical difficulties is always a worrisome one. One corrupted save file or impassable glitch and your progress is in jeopardy, but that also explains why DONTNOD wanted to stress in its response that the team is working hard to make sure this type of thing doesn’t happen.

The tweet from the official Vampyr hasn’t received much attention on Twitter itself, but in other forums, players have already expressed some concerns. Once the news hit Reddit, players voiced the same worries about technical issues affecting the only save slot that they’re allotted, and many are already looking to use manual save backups to make sure they aren’t left with a corrupted file.

The West End of London has barricaded itself off from the rest of the districts, in the vain hope that its wealthier residents can avoid the terrible flu and other troubles that plague the city. Vampyr releases June 5 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. https://t.co/D647VWeE5h pic.twitter.com/rCzJihdFjD — Vampyr Game (@VampyrGame) May 11, 2018

The game’s Twitter account has been fairly active recently as well since the game’s release date is quickly approaching. From sharing character bios to the short video teaser above, the devs are fielding questions and sharing new content before the game is released next month.

Vampyr is scheduled to be released on June 5 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.