Vampyr System Requirements Revealed, “False Teeth” vs “Fanged Teeth”

DontNod Entertainment is the team behind the critically acclaimed Life is Strange series and when they announced that they would be releasing an episodic horror RPG experience with Vampyr, fans understandably lost their minds. With all of the sneak peeks we’ve had so far, including the latest story trailer above, it’s a dark and twisted tale that we can wait to sink our teeth into. For those PC players looking forward to this experience, there’s a few things you need to know.

There’s the minimum spec requirements for your rig called the “False Teeth” version, and then the recommended “Fanged Teeth” requirements:

False teeth:

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 (3.4 GHz)/AMD FX-4100 (3.6 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 2 GB, GeForce GTX 660/Radeon R7 370

Storage: 20 GB available space

Fanged teeth:

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz)/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 4 GB, GeForce GTX 970/Radeon R9 390

Storage: 20 GB available space

According to the video’s description from above:

“In Vampyr, you play as Jonathan Reid, a doctor in 1918 London newly-turned into a vampire following his return from the Great War. His convictions blown away, Reid discovers the existence of a dark new world where supernatural creatures and secret societies live together in the shadows… and he is now part of this world.

As a newborn vampire shattered by an irrepressible thirst of blood and thrust into a strange new world, Reid attempts to interpret the supernatural in the best way he knows how: rational thinking. However, between ancient societies, mysterious murders and an imminent large-scale vampire hunt, his scientific assurances are challenged like never before. Driven by a personal desire to learn who caused his transformation and why, Jonathan Reid continues working to find a cure to the devastating disease that decimates its citizens.

But doing so, he must confront his nature as a blood-drinker and the terrible temptation to feed on those he swore to protect…”

For everything we’ve seen so far, this title looks like it’s going to be one hell of a ride. Where every choice matters, where every consequence could mean life or death, this definitely won’t be anything like their other series Life is Strange. This tale will be much darker, much more graphic, and will constantly push players past their comfort zone.

Vampyr is set to release on June 5th, 2018!